Diya Siddique’s Olympic journey comes to an end after tie-breaker heartbreak

Sports

BSS
29 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 03:33 pm

Related News

Diya Siddique’s Olympic journey comes to an end after tie-breaker heartbreak

The 17-year-old archer ranked 155th in World Ranking, gave her opponent, who is ranked-31, a run for her money till the end as Diya tied the five-set match to 5-5 set points before losing 10-9 in a one-arrow tiebreaker.

BSS
29 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 03:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After Ruman Sana, the expectation was high from promising women's archer Diya Siddique in Tokyo Olympics, but despite an impressive performance, Diya's dream to qualify in the second round of recurve women's individual event vanished into blue after losing to Karyna Dziominskaya of Belarus in tie-breaker of first elimination round held today in Japan.

The 17-year-old archer ranked 155th in World Ranking, gave her opponent, who is ranked-31, a run for her money till the end as Diya tied the five-set match to 5-5 set points before losing 10-9 in a one-arrow tiebreaker.

The promising archer made an auspicious start in the first set by winning 23-22 set points, but she could not keep the tempo as she lost the second set closely 25-26 points.

Later, the third set ended in a 25-25 draw and her Belarusian again went ahead by winning the fourth set by 27-25 points.

The girl from Nilphamari staged a brilliant fightback as she neutralized the set 5-5 after winning the fifth set by 27-25 points which eventually led the match into a tiebreaker.

Later in the shoot-off, Diya lost by 6-5 sets because her solid score of nine under pressure was not enough in the match of her opponent, who scored 10.   

After the end of the Olympics mission, Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique finished 17th and 33rd positions in the men's and women's recurve individual events respectively. The duo also finished 9th position in the recurve mixed team event after losing to top-ranked Korea.

Earlier, top archer Ruman Sana was eliminated from the Olympics mission when he went down a fighting 4-6 setpoints defeat to his Canadian rival Duenas Crispin in the second elimination round of recurve men's individual event.

The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home by Qatar Airways on Sunday afternoon.

Others

Olympic Games 2020 / Tokyo 2020 Olympics / Diya Siddique / Archery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

52m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing