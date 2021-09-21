Diya Siddique tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in USA for World Archery Championship

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:51 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Six Bangladeshi archers- Ruman Sana, Diya Siddique, Hakim Ahmed, Ram Krishna Saha, Asim Kumar Das and Beauty Roy- have reached the USA to participate in the World Archery Championship starting on Tuesday. Diya Siddique, on arrival in the USA, has tested positive for Covid-19. The matter has been confirmed by Anisur Rahman, the vice-president of the Bangladesh Archery Federation. 

Diya is asymptotic and Anisur Rahman hopes that the archer will return negative test results today. 

"Diya has tested positive on arrival in the USA. But she doesn't have any symptoms. The players will be screened again today before the start of the tournament and I hope she will return negative test results," said Rahman.

"All of the players underwent Covid-19 tests before flying to the USA and returned negative results. I am not sure how Diya got affected by Covid after landing there," he added.

The tournament will begin at 8 pm BDST. Diya is supposed to participate in the Women's individual recurve event today.

