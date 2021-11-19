Diya, Rubel win first-ever silver medal for Bangladesh in Asian Archery

Sports

UNB
19 November, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 11:51 pm

Related News

Diya, Rubel win first-ever silver medal for Bangladesh in Asian Archery

Diya in her reaction after the match said: "We played well in the whole tournament and also tried our best to play well in the final, but, they (Korea) actually shoot arrows in the same sequence to win,  We have to improve our confidence in that level.”

UNB
19 November, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 11:51 pm
Photo: Asian Archery
Photo: Asian Archery

Bangladesh clinched the first-ever silver medal in the Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championships in recurve mixed team event on the final day at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Banani here on Friday.

The Bangladeshi mixed pair comprising talented Diya Siddiqui and Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to mighty Korean partner Lee Seungyun and Royoo Su Sung by 1-5  sets in the event's final to remain satisfied with a silver.

It's a big achievement for Bangladesh to win the silver medal in the prestigious Asian meet after surpassing giant India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rubel-Diya pair reached a qualifying landmark for the final of an Asian event for the first time eliminating mighty rivals India by 5-4 sets in tiebreaker in the nerve-shattering semi-final.

Bangladesh earlier opened the account in the medal table of the Asian Archery by clinching two bronze medals in the recurve men's and women's team events.

The German Coach of Bangladesh  Martin Frederick expressed his satisfaction over the archers' performance in the day.

He said: "I am happy with their performance, they played well, we failed to win the gold , but we have won silver in a big stage of the final , they'll need  more time to perform here although they shot very good arrow in the last set."

Diya in her reaction after the match said: "We played well in the whole tournament and also tried our best to play well in the final, but, they (Korea) actually shoot arrows in the same sequence to win,  We have to improve our confidence in that level."

Rubel said "We have a lot to learn from this defeat …we have found out our mistakes in the championship and we'll try to correct those mistakes in future "

Others

Archery / Asian Archery Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  