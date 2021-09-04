'Disgusting': Tennis world divided over 'awful' Stefanos Tsitsipas drama

US Open villain Stefanos Tsistipas was up to his usual antics in the third round against Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz, which sparked a divisive response from the American crowd.

The World No.3 made headlines following his win over Andy Murray when his extended bathroom breaks infuriated the Scot.

In Thursday's second round match against Adrian Mannarino the issue reared its ugly head again, which sparked boos from the crowd.

However, the division from the crowd was taken to another level in his latest match with the Spanish teen as the pair pushed each other to five-sets.

Tsistipas not only took his regular bathroom breaks, but was also warned for a coaching violation during the third set.

This sparked a fierce reaction from the crowd as they heckled the World No.3.

The crowd was so anti-Tsitsipas that some spectators from other courts took to social media and claimed they could hear the crowd.

However, this sparked controversy.

The pair put on arguably the match of the tournament, but the crowd were cheering many of Tsistipas' mistakes.

Viewers became divided over the treatment of Tsitsipas, considering he hadn't broken any rules under the Grand Slam laws.

Many felt the booing was excessive and the crowd should have been more partisan considering the high-quality level of tennis on show.

Ashe crowd booking as Tsitsipas leaves for his bathroom break.



This time the officials guided Tsitsipas into the small bathroom right next to the court, rather than letting him wander back to the locker room.#USOpen— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 3, 2021

Wow! And just like that, Stefanos Tsitsipas is officially one of the bad boys of the #ATP! NY crowd has booed him several times. The bathroom breaks, coaching violations, and anti-vaccine rhetoric are hurting him! #USOpen— Marvin Richards Jr (@BaldwinCoates) September 3, 2021

I can hear Tsitsipas getting booed from Armstrong 💀 — Matt(eo) (@MFallingStar18) September 3, 2021

18 year old Carlos Alcaraz comes back from two breaks of serve down with Tsitsipas serving at 5-2 and wins the third set in a tiebreaker to go up two sets to one.



Tsitsipas is heading off court and a lot of people just started their stopwatches — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 3, 2021

If Tsitsipas had a medical time out I don't want to imagine what should have happened.😔 The crowd is awful. Shame... #tsitsipas— mia (@miakk1999) September 3, 2021

Time violation warning Tsitsipas 😂😂#USOpen— Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) September 3, 2021

Tsitsipas getting booed by the crowd on his way to a bathroom break... — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 3, 2021

Oh brother, the crowd just booed Tsitsipas when he called for a trainer.

He really has trashed his popularity lately. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) September 3, 2021

Ok the american crowd is officially the best crowd ever lmao, I hope Tsitsipas heard it 💀 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BB6QqiDqx0— was careyspearss ミ☆ (@MDNASPEARSS) September 3, 2021

not the crowd cheering for Tsitsipas' time violation warning #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jHqX8wBdTq— was careyspearss ミ☆ (@MDNASPEARSS) September 3, 2021

Its disgusting how against Stef the commentators are. Shame. #USOpen #Tsitsipas— Nina (@ShakeLS) September 3, 2021

So Tsitsipas has got a time violation, coaching violation, taken an MTO and has now gone on his obligatory bathroom break. Oh and he lost pivotal 3rd set from 2 breaks up and serving for it to 18 yr old Carlos Alcaraz. Wow. #tsitsipas #USOpen @FollowTTours— Ren's Random Sports Blog (@RensSportsBlog) September 3, 2021

Carlos Alcaraz downs Stefanos Tsitsipas in US Open thriller

Despite the controversy, a star was officially born after Alcaraz prevailed in a raucous atmosphere to knock out Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6.

The 18-year-old Spaniard, who is a fan of Rafael Nadal, clawed his way back in the third set when the match was looking to get away from him.

After Tsitsipas looked like running away with the match in the fourth, Alcaraz bounced back and pushed it to a fifth-set tiebreak.

With the crowd roaring on the Spaniard, the 18-year-old took the tiebreak with some sweeping shots to cause the shock of the men's draw so far.

"I think without this crowd, I don't have the possibility of winning this match," an emotional Alcaraz said.

"Thank you. Thanks for pushing me up in the fifth set. An incredible feeling."