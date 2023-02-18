The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Manchester United

Sports

AFP
18 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is in his early 40s, has also maintained the credentials of discipline and discretion needed to get the Qatari establishment behind the tiny state's latest headline grabbing operation.

AFP
18 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar&#039;s bid for Manchester United

The Qatari sheikh seeking control of Manchester United is the low-profile son of one of the richest men in the Gulf with ready access to the billions needed to make the audacious bid work.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is in his early 40s, has also maintained the credentials of discipline and discretion needed to get the Qatari establishment behind the tiny state's latest headline grabbing operation.

"If he has gone public with this bid, then you can be assured that everyone from the emir down wants this to work," said a top executive with a multi-national company that has been dealing with Qatar for decades.

"Qatar has held the World Cup and now it has to follow it up," he added, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of making public comments in Qatar.

News of the bid for one of the world's most famous clubs was reported in the Gulf state on Saturday with strictly factual reporting of Sheikh Jassim's statement.

The deal could cost more than $5 billion and the announcement did not say where the money would come from. Sheikh Jassim has strong connections, however, to the seemingly bottomless pockets that have made Qatar one of the world's top investors.

The sheikh, the son of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, is the longstanding chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and was educated at Sandhurst, the elite British military academy.

His bid statement said he graduated as an "officer cadet".

It also stated that Jassim is "a life-long Manchester United fan" but gave few other details.

The sheikh was born in 1982, the year that QIB was established. He joined the bank's board in his early 20s and has been chairman for much of QIB's rise to become a leading Islamic financial institution.

As Qatar's wealth has skyrocketed, QIB has introduced women-only bank branches and sharia-compliant insurance and other products for women.

It has also helped build giant shopping malls and the sheikh's rare public comments have concentrated on reaffirming the bank's commitment to its "diversification" away from oil and gas and bolstering its private sector.

QIB, which has $50 billion in assets, posted a net profit of over $1 billion in 2022, more than 12 percent up on the year and having shown a dramatic increase in the past decade.

Sheikh Jassim cut his banking teeth as a board member until 2017 at international giant Credit Suisse, where the Qatar Investment Authority, the state sovereign wealth fund, is the second biggest shareholder.

The would-be football supremo is one of the 15 children of Sheikh Hamad, prime minister from 2007 to 2013, who set up the investment fund that bankrolled the purchase of Paris Saint-Germain football club and London landmarks such as Harrods department store and the Shard skyscraper.

Sheikh Hamad, who is known as HBJ, was close to former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who was instrumental in Qatar's massive investment in major sports events such as the World Cup and buying into clubs and sports rights.

Sheikh Hamad has his own business empire which has made him a billionaire and is known to be passionate about football.

Qatar's ownership of Paris Saint-Germain could prove a block to Sheikh Jassim's ambitions to take over Manchester United. European governing body UEFA does not allow two clubs competing in the same competition to be owned by the same entity.

Qatar's advisers have expressed confidence, however, that any objections to another English Premier League club falling under Middle East control can be overcome.

The Qatari bid faces opposition from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the only other bidder to have officially declared an interest.

 

Football

manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike