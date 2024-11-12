Dipu replaces injured Shanto for West Indies Tests

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu has been named as the replacement for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, as confirmed in a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board today.

Shanto sustained a groin injury during Bangladesh's second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE, ruling him out of the third match as well as the two Tests against the West Indies away from home.

Dipu, who made his Test debut at home against New Zealand in December 2023, played three further matches before being dropped due to poor form. Across eight innings in those four games, he accumulated 118 runs at an average of 14.75. However, he now joins the Tigers camp after scoring a century (116) for Chattogram Division in the ongoing National Cricket League. Before his ton, he had managed 42 runs in five innings.

The first Test is set to be played in Antigua from 22 November, with the second match scheduled for Jamaica from 30 November.

Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Liton Kumar Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad, Shahadat Hossain Dipu.