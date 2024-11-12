Dipu replaces injured Shanto for West Indies Tests

Sports

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

Dipu replaces injured Shanto for West Indies Tests

Shanto sustained a groin injury during Bangladesh's second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:46 pm
Dipu replaces injured Shanto for West Indies Tests

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu has been named as the replacement for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, as confirmed in a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board today.

Shanto sustained a groin injury during Bangladesh's second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE, ruling him out of the third match as well as the two Tests against the West Indies away from home.

Dipu, who made his Test debut at home against New Zealand in December 2023, played three further matches before being dropped due to poor form. Across eight innings in those four games, he accumulated 118 runs at an average of 14.75. However, he now joins the Tigers camp after scoring a century (116) for Chattogram Division in the ongoing National Cricket League. Before his ton, he had managed 42 runs in five innings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The first Test is set to be played in Antigua from 22 November, with the second match scheduled for Jamaica from 30 November.

Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Liton Kumar Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad, Shahadat Hossain Dipu.

Top News

Bangladesh vs West Indies Test / Najmul Hossain Shanto / Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

4h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

7h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

8h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

8h | Videos