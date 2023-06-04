Dipu, Mushfik earn maiden call-up for Afghan Test

Dipu, Mushfik earn maiden call-up for Afghan Test

Litton Das is set to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Dipu, Mushfik earn maiden call-up for Afghan Test

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan earned their maiden call-up as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday. Litton Das is set to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan who has been ruled out due to an injury sustained during the Ireland series last month. 

Batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and fast bowler Mushfik Hasan were called up following their superb performance for the past two years.

The 21-year-old Shahadat is a right-handed middle-order batter who made his first-class debut in 2021. He has scored 1265 runs from 20 first-class games with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries.

Mushfik burst onto the scene after his debut in the 2022 first-class season. The 20-year-old fast bowler has taken 49 wickets from 13 matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Both were part of Bangladesh A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A.

Taskin Ahmed has also made his return to the side after missing the last few series due to injury.

Squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: 

Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu / Mushfik Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

