Dinesh Karthik compares bats with neighbour's wife while on commentary

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently made his debut as a broadcaster in the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand. Still an active player, Karthik worked as an expert for Sky Sports during England's tour of India earlier this year.

He is featuring in the commentary box in the ongoing series between England and Sri Lanka and is set to be part of the star-studded commentary team of the upcoming 'The Hundred'.

Karthik has already garnered praises for his excellent analyses and witty remarks.

During the third ODI, Karthik hilariously compared bats with neighbour's wife.

"Bats are like neighbour's wife. They always feel better," said Karthik during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka.

Earlier he said, "Batters and not liking bats go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats."

The Tamil-Nadu born cricketer impressed one and all on his first day as a commentator, trolling former England skipper Nasser Hussain. Veterans like Harsha Bhogle were all praises for Karthik.