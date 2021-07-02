Dinesh Karthik compares bats with neighbour's wife while on commentary

Sports

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 05:49 pm

Dinesh Karthik compares bats with neighbour's wife while on commentary

"Bats are like neighbour's wife. They always feel better," said Karthik during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka. 

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 05:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently made his debut as a broadcaster in the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand. Still an active player, Karthik worked as an expert for Sky Sports during England's tour of India earlier this year.

He is featuring in the commentary box in the ongoing series between England and Sri Lanka and is set to be part of the star-studded commentary team of the upcoming 'The Hundred'.

Karthik has already garnered praises for his excellent analyses and witty remarks.

During the third ODI, Karthik hilariously compared bats with neighbour's wife.

"Bats are like neighbour's wife. They always feel better," said Karthik during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka. 

Earlier he said, "Batters and not liking bats go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats."

The Tamil-Nadu born cricketer impressed one and all on his first day as a commentator, trolling former England skipper Nasser Hussain. Veterans like Harsha Bhogle were all praises for Karthik.

Football

Dinesh Karthik

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

20h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce