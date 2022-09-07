Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

Sports

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:15 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:19 am

Related News

Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

Zagreb had conceded in every league game this season but Ante Cacic's team kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side, who topped Europe's transfer spending charts with an outlay of over 250 million pounds this summer.

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:15 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:19 am
Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

Dinamo Zagreb claimed a shock victory over Chelsea in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday as they beat the 2021 European champions 1-0 at home thanks to a blistering solo run from Croatian forward Mislav Orsic.

Zagreb had conceded in every league game this season but Ante Cacic's team kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side, who topped Europe's transfer spending charts with an outlay of over 250 million pounds this summer.

Chelsea have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and Thomas Tuchel was seen fuming on the touchlineas his 100th matchin charge of the London club ended in defeat.

Zagreb opened the scoring against the run of play when Orsic was sent through on goal on a solo counter-attack, outrunning Chelsea's new recruit Wesley Fofana and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a delicate touch.

"It's an underperformance from us. We don't finish our half-chances. We conceded a counter-attack that is far too easy," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"There's too much to analyse, I am part of this. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be."

Chelsea had created scoring opportunities in the opening stages but were deflated by the goal and Tuchel's side looked short of ideas in front of a resolute Zagreb defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut alongside Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz in the front line but they failed to click while Arrizabalaga was called into action twice to deny Zagreb, the second an acrobatic save to parry a shot from distance.

Chelsea did not threaten in the box until Tuchel made all five substitutions but Zagreb held firm. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also made a crucial reflex save from a stinging Mason Mount shot late in the game.

"At the moment, everything is missing. I will not talk about individuals, we play as a team, we lose as a team," Tuchel added.

"I need to find a solution for the next match. It's not enough."

Football

Chelsea FC / Dinamo Zagreb / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

13h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

17h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

19h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

6h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

6h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

7h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 