Dilara Dola's second consecutive hundred helps Abahani seal massive win over City Club in Women's DPL

Abahani Limited sealed a massive win of 350 runs against City Club at Ground-3, BKSP in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Womens Cricket League 2023-24 on Monday thanks Dilara Dola's second consecutive hundred in the tournament.

After scoring 104 against Jabid Ahsan Sohel Cricket Club in the previous match, Dola bagged 164 runs from 95 balls at a strike rate of 172.63 against City Club on Monday.

Opening with the bat, she hit nine boundaries and 12 maximums in her blistering innings of 164.

Dilara Dola, the opening batter for the Abahani Women's team, displayed remarkable batting skills by achieving consecutive centuries. She scored an impressive 100 runs off just 66 balls & got out on 164 off 95 against the City Club Women's Cricket team at Ground-3, BKSP. pic.twitter.com/0g1cIGF70E— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 10, 2024

Thanks to her, Abahani posted a mammoth total of 402/5 in their 50 overs. Apart from Dola, Rubya Haider Jhilik scored 70 and Sarmin Sultana bagged 65 runs for Abahani.

Chasing a mammoth total, City Club were bundled out for a petty 52 runs in 25.4 overs.

Abahani skipper Jahanara Alam picked up five wickets for 16 runs while Shorifa Khatun bagged a brace.

This win takes Abahani to the second of the points table with 14 points from 8 matches. Mohammedan currently top the table with 16 points from their 8 matches so far.