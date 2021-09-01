‘Difficult conditions, but batting needs improvement’

Although Bangladesh won the first T20I against New Zealand by seven wickets and with 30 balls to spare, Shakib Al Hasan felt that the batting needed to be better.

In what was the Tigers' first-ever T20I win against the Kiwis, Shakib was good with both bat and ball and was the player-of-the-match.

He took two wickets and gave away just 10 runs in his four overs after Bangladesh were put in the field first by the visitors.

The Kiwis succumbed to their joint-lowest T20I total - 60 - as a result in conditions that suited the Bangladesh bowlers as it was a slow and low one.

"Very good feeling to win the first match of the series, given the fact we've never won against New Zealand. This win will boost our confidence. We've been bowling really well through the Australia series and against New Zealand," Shakib said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, the Bangladesh openers struggled and were softly dismissed against the New Zealand bowling.

Mohammad Naim was out after scoring just one run from six deliveries in the first ball of the second over.

Liton Das was gone in the fifth ball of the next over having also scored just one run from three balls.

He was stumped after carelessly coming forward too much and failing to plant his foot behind the crease in time, and the score read 7-2 after three overs.

Our batting is not up to the mark yet, but, having said that, the conditions are not easy for batting," Shakib said.

The game could have gone either way at that moment but Shakib and Mushfqur Rahim steadied things from there.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham also was not pleased with his team's batting effort and admitted that they have to figure out a way to score runs in these pitches.

"Yeah obviously, slightly disappointing with the start. We knew it was going to be tough but we kept losing wickets at crucial times. For us, it's about finding a way in these conditions and try to assess what a good score is. With runs on the board, it isn't easy. As I said, it's about working [out] what a good score is and try and work our way around it," Latham said.

He was, however, "proud of the effort the guys put in with the ball".

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was happy with the win after the previous losses against New Zealand in the T20I format but he hoped that his team would be able to replicate this performance in the remaining four games.

"It's a good feeling, having lost a few matches against them [New Zealand]. We need to come back again and do it again. The main key was bowlers were hungry and disciplined with their skills; they were not trying too much and that was important," Mahmudullah said.

