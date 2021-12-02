The difference between domestic and international cricket is huge: Yasir Ali

UNB
02 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 08:43 pm

The difference between domestic and international cricket is huge: Yasir Ali

“I batted well in the crunch moments in the domestic circuit,” Yasir told the media. “But the difference between domestic and international cricket is huge. It was a great feeling that I was doing well in my first Test.”

The difference between domestic and international cricket is huge: Yasir Ali

Yasir Ali was with the team for more than two years, but never got a call to the playing XI. After waiting for more than 950 days, he finally got his place in Test XI against Pakistan in Chattogram which is his hometown.

But his first Test outing ended abruptly when he suffered a blow on his head off a bouncer of Shaheen Afridi and he had to stay under observation for more than 24 hours in a hospital.

"I was scared," Yasir said remembering the unexpected incident. "It was my first Test, and I was playing well when the team needed me most. I wanted to guide the team in a better situation, but that I could not do that for the blow."

Yasir played 58 First-class matches and scored more than 4000 runs with nine centuries and 24 fifties.

"I batted well in the crunch moments in the domestic circuit," Yasir told the media. "But the difference between domestic and international cricket is huge. It was a great feeling that I was doing well in my first Test."

The right-handed batter said he is determined to prove his mettle if he gets chances in the coming days. The batter is announced fit for the second Test against Pakistan which is set to take place from December 4.

