Diego Maradona would be super happy for me: Messi

Sports

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:24 pm

Related News

Diego Maradona would be super happy for me: Messi

"I learned it recently, I didn't know it. It's a pleasure to be able to continue to achieve these kinds of records. I think Diego would be super happy for me because he always showed me a lot of affection, he was always happy when things went well for me," said Messi.

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has claimed that Diego Maradona would be super happy for him after the 35-year-old became Argentina's most capped player in the World Cup on Wednesday.

Messi made his 22nd appearance against Poland in their final group stage game, where the Albiceleste won 2-0 to qualify for the Round Of 16 stages.

Speaking to the reporters, as quoted by AFP, the 35-year-old said it's a pleasure to achieve such records and said that Maradona would be happy for him.

"I learned it recently, I didn't know it. It's a pleasure to be able to continue to achieve these kinds of records. I think Diego would be super happy for me because he always showed me a lot of affection, he was always happy when things went well for me," said Messi.

Messi missed a penalty against Poland but the star forward is happy that Argentina was able to get out of the group. He admitted that he was frustrated with his miss from the spot but said that the team came out stronger after that.

"We achieved our first objective, which was to get out of the group after starting the way we did (a shock 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia)," said Messi.

"I was really frustrated to have missed the penalty, because I knew that a goal could change the whole match, that it makes you play in a different way. But I think that from the penalty I missed, the team came out stronger."

"After the first goal, everything went our way. We started doing again what we had been trying to do since the start of the World Cup, but which we hadn't been able to achieve for various reasons. "Having been able to do it today, it gives us confidence for the future."

Argentina will now face Australia in the Round Of 16 and Messi admitted that the game against the Socceroos will be a difficult one.

"The match against Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, everything is very even. We have to prepare the game in the best way as we always do," said Messi.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Argentina Football Team / Lionel Messi / diego maradona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

2h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

2h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

4h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

14h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

15h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending