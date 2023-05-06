'Didn’t say anything wrong': Kohli writes to BCCI after fight with Gambhir, Naveen

Virat Kohli, as he so often is, was the central character during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on May 1 but this time, not for his batting greatness or outstanding fielding effort but his aggressive celebrations, sledging and heated arguments with LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and their mentor Gautam Gambhir.

This is not to state that Kohli was the one at fault here but he definitely was a main character. A lot has been written, spoken and reported ever since that ugly fracas took place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow but the fresh details and new developments keep cropping up.

Nearly five days after Kohli's on-field brawl with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gambhir, it has now come to light that the former RCB captain wrote to a few BCCI officials explaining the situation.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Kohli also expressed his disappointment to the BCCI officials for being docked 100% match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight that will attract such a punishment from the BCCI.

Both Kohli and Gambhir attracted a fine of 100% of their respective match fees for the heated altercation they had, which the match referees and on-field umpires deemed as a Level 2 offence and in breach of IPL Code of Coduct's Article 2.21 which deals with "all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute."

Kohli, however, doesn't feel his behaviour warranted such a fine, which could go up to about ₹1.25 crore for him. Although, he won't pay the fine as RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field offences.

According to players and officials who were witnesses to the verbal altercations, Kohli was hostile with his treatment towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. Amit Mishra, who was batting with Naveen towards the end of LSG's chase, also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

The report claimed that RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj's bouncers and throws at Naveen-ul-Haq irked the Afghanistan pacer. Kohli in his message to BCCI officials said he did not direct Siraj to hit Naveen but instead only instructed him to bowl bouncers.

After the match, the aggressive manner in which Naveen-ul-Haq brushed aside Kohli's handshake and almost pushed him away did not go down well with the fans. Kohli reportedly also complained about Naveen for his aggressive behaviour after the match.

The Afghanistan and LSG pacer was fined 50% of his match fees.

As far as Kohli's run-in with Gambhir is concerned, it started because of the former's brief interaction with Mayers. The LSG opener apparently confronted Kohli for "abusing" him and giving a him send-off. Kohli argued that Mayers was "staring" at him. It was at this point, Gambhir stepped in and took Mayers away.

Gambhir and Kohli went in opposite directions but the RCB stalwart said, "Bloody f***... I want to give him a send-off." He was probably still referring to Mayers. But Gambhir did not like this. He turned around and charged towards Kohli.

Then, Kohli, in a comparatively calm demeanour told Gambhir that whatever he said or did was not for the LSG mentor and he should "stay away" from the matter. Gambhir then replied that his players are like "his family" and he won't tolerate it if someone "abuses" them.

Gambhir and Kohli were separated by the LSG players before matters escalated further.

After that incident, LSG played one match against CSK, which was washed out due to rain while RCB will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.