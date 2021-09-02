Did Queen Elizabeth Really Order Ronaldo's Manchester United Jerseys?

Sports

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 12:42 pm

Related News

Did Queen Elizabeth Really Order Ronaldo's Manchester United Jerseys?

On September 1, days after Manchester United first announced Cristiano Ronaldo's return to his home turf, a rumor began circulating on social media that Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom demanded a signed jersey from Cristiano Ronaldo, thereby requesting his autograph. However, this rumor is simply untrue.

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 12:42 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

In social media, you might have seen that rumors about Queen Elizabeth II ordering 80 Man United jerseys & requesting the first signed Ronaldo jersey to be reserved are running amok. But is it true?

Now Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United player after 12 years. The player's return has had a number of fans claiming several 'facts' about the nature of his return, including a recent claim that says that Queen Elizabeth II has placed an order for 80 of Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United jerseys for her staff. The claims also state that the Queen demanded that the first signed jersey by the player be reserved for her. Are these claims really true?

Did Queen Elizabeth II ask for a signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey?

On September 1, days after Manchester United first announced Cristiano Ronaldo's return to his home turf, a rumor began circulating on social media that Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom asked for a few signed jerseys from Cristiano Ronaldo, thereby requesting his autograph. However, this rumor is simply untrue. And now the tweet is deleted as well.

Did the Queen order 80 Ronaldo jerseys for her staff? 

The news has since been picked up by a number of outlets and social media pages. The original account that tweeted the story, has since deleted the above tweet and issued a public apology. 

This rumor however has not been stopped in its tracks, despite the apology tweeted out by SIS. Media outlets have also picked up on the story and repeated it as a true story, citing the same source that originally tweeted - then deleted - then apologized - for the story. No other credible source has confirmed the news. 

In addition, Queen Elizabeth II has not been known to be a Manchester United fan. She has never explicitly expressed her support for the club and a 2018 report by goal.com even claims that while she prefers to be neutral to the sport, The Queen is a closet West Ham fan. The report also claims that the Queen of England allegedly has a soft spot for Arsenal, but hasn't expressed any particular support for Manchester United. 

Football

Queen Elizabeth II / cristiano ronaldo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

22h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

22h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

22h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends