Did Fizz bowl the greatest no-wicket spell ever?

0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - no, this is not any binary code to crack, and definitely not a bank account number you need to remember. But you can remember it, better I say, you should. This was Mustafizur Rahman's bowling timeline in the third T20I against mighty Australia on Friday. Four overs, no maiden, nine runs and no wicket. One of the finest bowling spells Bangladesh have seen and probably the greatest no-wicket bowling spell in T20 cricket, ever. And we need to talk about it.

If anyone thinks I'm exaggerating, I am not, at all. If you don't believe me then you may listen to what skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said after the match.

"I think Mustafiz's spell was more impactful than a 5-wicket haul tonight. It was that valuable for us. Especially, the penultimate over he bowled five dot balls and gave away only one run. It was huge. Alhamdulillah, he has delivered for the team," Mahmudullah had no doubt speaking out those words.

So what did the Fizz do that made his no-wicket spell that special?

Mustafiz first came to bowl in the 6th over of Australian innings. They were already struggling at 17 for 1 after 5 overs, chasing a tricky 128. Mustafiz bowled a typical 'Fizz' over. First ball dot, then three consecutive singles and finished the over with two more dots. The batters visibly felt fizzy out in the middle.

Mustafiz then returned in the 13th over. Mitchell Marsh and Ben McDermott's then 60-run unbeaten partnership was giving Australia the hope for a victory. Bangladesh desperately needed a breakthrough. First ball, Shoriful missed a sitter of McDermott. The game seemed to be over there. Most of our bowlers or even some of the finest international ones could end up giving away 10-12 runs in that over as the pressure was rising mountain high. But Mustafiz had other plans. He literally toyed with Marsh and bowled five consecutive dot balls giving away only one run off the over.

It was expected that his last two overs would be kept in store for the death overs. He came back to bowl the 17th over. Australia needed 38 to win from 24 balls. Had he conceded anything above 8 runs in that over, which was very much possible, Bangladesh would be in some sort of trouble defending. Mustafiz held his nerves. Bowled a brilliant over and gave away only four runs. Alex Carey and Marsh seemed to have very little idea of what they were facing.

If you were thinking conceding only four runs in the 17th over is brilliant, you better get ready for Fizz's penultimate over. Needing 23 runs from the last 2 overs, Australia were right in the hunt. If they could manage seven or eight runs in this over, playing safe shots, they would get a part-time bowler in the last over to make that up.

Mustafiz came in and bowled an 'out of this world' extraordinary 19th over. Conceded a single in the second ball and made Dan Christian, who is renowned for his shot hitting ability, dance on the pitch for the next four deliveries. You got to feel for Dan. He will surely see a fizzy Fizz in his nightmares.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan came in and bowled the last over. Gave away 11 runs despite being hit for a six in the very first ball and guided the Tigers home. Bangladesh created history. They beat Australia in a bilateral series for the first time ever, in any format.

Mustafiz's spell was not just about keeping things tight and being super economical. It was more about the deciding overs that he bowled and the impact it had defending a paltry 127 runs. McDermott and Marsh, two set batters for Australia, went back to the pavilion in the 14th and 18th over respectively just after Mustafiz built pressure in the earlier over. Had he bowled one 8+ over, which is pretty common in T20 cricket, Bangladesh would be out of the game.

"There are few players with the natural talent of Rahman. There are even fewer who start with that talent, lose the thing that makes them successful, and find another way to stay," Jarrod Kimber rightly wrote on ESPNcricinfo last May.

Whether the real Mustafiz is back remains a debatable topic. He came in like a flash, destroyed the batters, got injured and lost his way several times already in his 6-year career. He even struggled in the New Zealand tour a few months ago. But he definitely seems to have his mojo back now. How long can he sustain and how consistent he can be is now something to watch out for.

One thing for sure, he will always find one way or another to come back and haunt the batters, just like the way he did against Australia.