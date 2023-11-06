Diaz implores group to release father after scoring on Liverpool return

Sports

AFP
06 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

Diaz implores group to release father after scoring on Liverpool return

Diaz's mother was rescued within hours of her capture last week, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.

AFP
06 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Colombian international Luis Diaz begged the guerrilla group which kidnapped his parents on October 28 to release his father after scoring on his return to action for Liverpool on Friday.

Diaz's mother was rescued within hours of her capture last week, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.

After heading in a stoppage-time equaliser to prevent Liverpool suffering a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Diaz displayed a t-shirt saying "freedom for Dad".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to intercede for his freedom," Diaz said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On Saturday, the head of Colombia's ELN guerrilla group acknowledged the organisation had made a "mistake" in taking Diaz's parents.

They were abducted in their hometown of Barrancas, near the Venezuelan border.

"Every second, every minute our anguish grows," Diaz added.

"My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

"I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible."

An 83rd-minute substitute, Diaz's big impact came in his first appearance for Liverpool since the kidnapping.

Football

Luis diaz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

1h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

3h | Panorama
Sheuly Begum, in her mid-50s, said she lives in constant fear of either incurring a loss or her small roadside stall (located in Naya Paltan) being damaged. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

The lives of small vendors around political hotspots of Dhaka

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

12m | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

16h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

15h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

17h | TBS Today