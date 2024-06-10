Di Maria scores as Argentina ease past Ecuador 1-0 in Copa America warm-up

Sports

Reuters
10 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Di Maria scores as Argentina ease past Ecuador 1-0 in Copa America warm-up

Di Maria, who will retire from international duty after the Copa America, gave Argentina the lead five minutes before the break after a through ball from Cristian Romero.

Reuters
10 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:36 am
Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA

A goal from Angel Di Maria earned Argentina a comfortable 1-0 win over Ecuador in a pre-Copa America friendly in Chicago on Sunday.

Di Maria, who will retire from international duty after the Copa America, gave Argentina the lead five minutes before the break after a through ball from Cristian Romero.

However, they were unable to extend their advantage in the second half.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It was a deserved win. We have to keep working as we always do and stay as united," Di Maria said after the game.

"Ecuador are an opponent we could meet in the Copa. We know it's going to be a very difficult tournament. Today was a good game to show what we can do."

Argentina take on Guatemala in another friendly on Friday before the defending champions kick off their Copa America campaign against Canada on June 20. They then play Chile five days later and Peru on June 29.

Ecuador face Bolivia on Wednesday and Honduras on Sunday as part of their preparations for the Copa America. They begin their campaign in the quadrennial tournament against Venezuela on June 22 before taking on Jamaica four days later and Mexico on June 30.

The Copa America will be held in the United States from June 20-July 14.

Top News / Football

Angel Di Maria / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

2h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

19h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

3h | Videos
45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

13h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

15h | Videos