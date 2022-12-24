Di Maria, like Messi wants to continue playing for Argentina as world champions

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 08:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 08:08 am

Related News

Di Maria, like Messi wants to continue playing for Argentina as world champions

Di Maria has been a key part of the Argentina side since making his debut in 2008, playing 129 times and now scoring in both the World Cup final and the Finalissima, as well as netting the winner in the 2021 Copa America final.

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 08:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 08:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Juventus forward Angel Di Maria will not retire from Argentina duty despite winning the 2022 World Cup.

The winger scored his country's second goal in the final against France before being substituted off in the 64th minute and so had to watch the remaining drama unfold from his spot on the bench. Eventually, his teammates managed to get the job done and after winning football's biggest prize, the 34-year-old may have been inclined to hang up his boots. However, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Di Maria wants to stay on as an international player so he can enjoy life playing as a world champion.

Di Maria has been a key part of the Argentina side since making his debut in 2008, playing 129 times and now scoring in both the World Cup final and the Finalissima, as well as netting the winner in the 2021 Copa America final.

Interestingly enough, his 35-year-old teammate Lionel Messi also has stated that he will not yet retire, citing the same reasons. Indeed, he said: "I want to continue playing as a champion."

After enjoying all his celebrations back home, the winger will soon have to return to Italy as Juventus play Cremonese in Serie A on January 4.

 

 

Football

Angel Di Maria / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

1h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

23h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

53m | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

18h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

16h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards