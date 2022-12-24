Di Maria gets World Cup trophy tattooed on his leg

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 11:09 am

Di Maria gets World Cup trophy tattooed on his leg

Argentina's celebrations still have not ceased, and Di Maria now has a permanent reminder of the biggest win of his career.

Angel Di Maria has commemorated Argentina's World Cup triumph by unveiling a giant tattoo of the trophy on his leg.

The winger played a starring role as La Albiceleste claimed their third world crown on Sunday, beating France on penalties in an epic final.

Di Maria was fouled for the penalty from which Lionel Messi opened the scoring, before doubling Argentina's lead himself following a stunning counter-attack.

The Juventus man was substituted with his side in control, although they ultimately required a shoot-out to defeat France 4-2 after a 3-3 draw.

Argentina's celebrations still have not ceased, and Di Maria now has a permanent reminder of the biggest win of his career.

The 34-year-old shared with his 22.9 million Instagram followers footage from his visit to tattoo artist Ezequiel Viapiano, who produced a huge sketch of the World Cup on his right thigh.

It is not the first time Di Maria has celebrated success by adding to his vast display of personalised ink.

Indeed, a tattoo of the Copa America trophy occupies his left thigh after Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in last year's final, in which his goal ended his nation's 28-year wait for major silverware.

