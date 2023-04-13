Dhoni's late surge in vain as Rajasthan beat Chennai by 3 runs

Hindustan Times
13 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:21 am

With 21 required in the final over, Dhoni smashed Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes but the final three deliveries resulted in three singles as CSK managed 172/6 in response to Rajashthan's 175/8 in 20 overs.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

MS Dhoni's late surge went in vain as Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a three-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 clash at Chepauk on Wednesday.

With 21 required in the final over, Dhoni smashed Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes but the final three deliveries resulted in three singles as CSK managed 172/6 in response to Rajashthan's 175/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts got off to a slow start in the chase after losing in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad early for eight.

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway then added 68-run for the second wicket before Ashwin trapped Rahane LBW for 31(19) and removed Shivam Dube in his next over.

Adam Zampa then scalped one, while Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice in the same over to reduce CSK to 113-6 in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni then took charge and added 59 runs in the final five overs.

Earlier, Jadeja's clinical display helped CSK restrict Rajasthan to 175/8 after inviting them to bat.

The all-rounder scalped two wickets and conceded 21 runs in his quota, before Shimron Hetmyer joined the proceedings and bailed Rajasthan out of a tricky situation.

Hetmyer smoked 30 off 18 balls, which featured two 4s and the same number of 6s.

Buttler also continued his rich form and went to hit 52 off 36 balls before getting out to Moeen Ali.

