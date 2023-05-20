Dhoni's Chennai seal playoff berth with win over Delhi

Chennai Super Kings produced an all-round show to secure a 77-run victory over Delhi Capitals, which also helped them seal the IPL 2023 play-off berth.

Chasing 224, DC skipper David Warner led from the front but didn't find much support from his teammates as Delhi could only manage 146/9 in 20 overs.

Warner scored 86(58), while none of the other batters could breach the 20-run mark and Axar Patel's 15(8) being the second-highest. Deepak Chahar scalped three wickets, while Sri Lankan duo Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each.

Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande picked one wicket each.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 141 runs for the opening wicket as CSK piled a gigantic 223/3 in 20 overs. Gaikwad was dismissed for 79(50), while Conway scored 87(52).