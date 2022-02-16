Dhaka Wanderers spinner notches up nine-wicket haul in Dhaka 2nd Division League

Tonmoy Ahmed, a left arm spin bowler of Dhaka Wanderers Club recorded astonishing figures of 7.3-3-18-9 including a hattrick against Bangladesh Police Cricket team in a Dhaka 2nd Division Cricket League 2021-22 Super League match at BKSP-3 today.

In the 50-over match, Dhaka Wanderers Club won the toss and chose to field first. Bangladesh Police were bundled out for a paltry 44 in 20.3 overs courtesy of Tonmoy's stellar outing.

In reply, Dhaka Wanderers cruised to the target in 12.3 overs losing just one wicket.