Dhaka Premier League: All-round Mosaddek guides Abahani to a thrilling 8-run win over Mohammedan

UNB
01 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 09:43 pm

Mosaddek Hossain shone in the match, scoring 63 with the bat and scalping four wickets to guide his team to victory.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Abahani Limited secured a tight eight-run win against archrival Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first match of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in Dhaka on Monday.

Abahani's allrounder Mosaddek Hossain shone in the match, scoring 63 with the bat and scalping four wickets to guide his team to victory.

Abahani batted first and posted a competitive total of 258 for seven wickets in 50 overs, with wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik and Mosaddek both scoring half-centuries. Despite losing their openers early, Jaker and Mosaddek batted well to guide the team to a challenging total. For Mohammedan, Mushfik Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 32 runs, while Shuvagata Hom also took two wickets for 47 runs.

In reply, Mohammedan lost three early wickets, with their openers Imrul Kayes (1) and Soumya Sarkar (8) failing to deliver. The number three batter Kamindu Mendis also struggled, and although Mahidul Islam Ankan (88) and veteran Mahmudullah Riyad (54) scored half-centuries, their efforts were not enough to seal the match. Mohammedan eventually finished on 250 for nine in 50 overs.

While Mosaddek was the standout performer with his all-round display, Tanzim Hasan Sakib also impressed with his bowling, taking three wickets for 48 runs.

In other matches of the first round of Super League, Agrani Bank Cricket Club beat Dhaka Leopards by one wicket, with Jahurul Islam and Marshal Ayub both scoring half-centuries for Agrani Bank, while Rohit Rayudu took four wickets. Meanwhile, Zakir Hasan and Shahadat Dipu both hit centuries for Prime Bank Cricket Club, who posted 330 for six in their match against Legends of Rupganj. In reply, Legends of Rupganj were all out for 157 in 38.3 overs, with Nasir Hossain and Mahadi Hasan taking two wickets each for Prime Bank, with Prime Bank winning by a massive margin of 173 runs. 

