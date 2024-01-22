Dhaka pick concussion sub from out of players' list, Chattogram complain

They even went to the match referee Rakibul Hasan to check whether a team can pick a player from outside the players' list. Rakibul informed that Dhaka was well within the rules to pick Croospulle as a concussion sub.

Photo: Durdanto Dhaka
Photo: Durdanto Dhaka

Lasith Croospulle wasn't on Durdanto Dhaka's players' list for their match against Chattogram Challengers on Monday. But he ended up being the highest scorer for Dhaka after coming on as a concussion substitute for Danushka Gunathilaka who was struggling to score runs. Gunathilaka scored 1 off 9 balls before getting hit by a delivery by Al Amin Hossain.

Chattogram objected that Dhaka picked a player out of the primary players' list. They even went to the match referee Rakibul Hasan to check whether a team can pick a player from outside the players' list. Rakibul informed that Dhaka was well within the rules to pick Croospulle as a concussion sub.

Chattogram have even more questions. According to the ICC rules, if an allrounder retires hurt by getting hit on the head, that team will have to pick an allrounder in that place. But Croospulle is an opener.    

 The rule is clarified in ICC rules. The umpire has the power to give the ultimate decision in this case. But it is not clear whether there has been a change in BPL's playing conditions. 

The Business Standard (TBS) contacted the match referee Rakibul Hasan regarding the issue but he refused to provide any comment during the match.

  Croospulle bagged 46 runs off 31 deliveries hitting three boundaries and a maximum to take struggling  Dhaka to somewhat a decent total of 136/8.

