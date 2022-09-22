Dewald Brevis goes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in unbelievable six-ball-knock in CPL

19-year-old South African batter Dewald Brevis went bang bang in the Caribbean Premier League as he hit five sixes of his last five balls in a six-ball innings for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots against Trinbago Knight Riders. The Patriots took 69 off the final three overs and posted 163 for six.

Their run rate was under six an over by the 17th over but Sherfane Rutherford (78) and Brevis went berserk in the final three.

The first ball he faced was a leg-bye. Then he hit three sixes off Akeal Hosein in the penultimate over and two off his compatriot Daryn Dupavillon in the final over. There was no dot ball in between. In a space of three overs, the run rate went up from under six to over eight runs per over.

Brevis' 6-ball-30, though, is not the innings with the highest strike-rate in T20 cricket (minimum six balls). Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna holds the record (32* off six). He achieved the feat in the 2021 Lanka Premier League (LPL).