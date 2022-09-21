Despite women getting success, pay disparity with men remain

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:52 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh's women's teams in cricket and football have been doing well and bringing the nation glory over the past few years but that has not been reflected enough in the amount of money they make.

Not only does a female sportsperson have to deal with social barriers but the financial one is an equal obstacle. 

Former national team cricketer Sathira Zakir Jesy spoke on the pay gap between male and female sportspersons in Bangladesh to The Business Standard.

"It is not easy for women here. The amount of money they make from cricket, or even football is not good, especially when you compare it with what their male counterparts make."

She however believes that the pay for female footballers will get better, now that they have won the Saff Championship. 

"I hope that the success of the women's football team will lead to their pay being improved now. The salaries and match fees of the women's cricket team improved after they won the Asia Cup. It was even lower before," she explained.

She expressed that the situation in Bangladesh is worse than in neighbouring countries like India, where their female players are paid more and are given other jobs to do in the off-season. 

"When you compare with our neighbouring countries, like India, their female sportsperson make more money. Plus, they are given jobs in the military and other such services too, to ensure they have a financially stable life," she revealed. 

 

 

