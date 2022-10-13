Despite loss, Mushfiqur believes 'something special' can be done by Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have now lost 19 of their last 21 completed T20Is against full members. They finished the New Zealand tri-nation series without a single win. But the Tigers showed signs of improvement in their final outing in the series against Pakistan. They batted fairly well and stretched the game to the final over with the ball although they couldn't win. But there were a lot of positives they could take out of this match.

Veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from the shortest format, believes that despite so many heavy defeats, Bangladesh will do "something special" in the T20 World Cup. He praised skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for their sublime batting against Pakistan as well.

"Great knock again by our captain, followed by classy Liton..Although we have lost but In shaa Allah we are improving and picking in right time.. Just need to do well in all 3 departments on the day together.. Something special we will gonna see In shaa Allah in the upcoming World Cup," a post from Mushfiqur's official Facebook page read.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October respectively before starting their World Cup campaign on 24 October.