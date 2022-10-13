Despite loss, Mushfiqur believes 'something special' can be done by Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:47 pm

Related News

Despite loss, Mushfiqur believes 'something special' can be done by Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from the shortest format, believes that despite so many heavy defeats, Bangladesh will do "something special" in the T20 World Cup. He praised skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for their sublime batting against Pakistan as well.

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:47 pm
Despite loss, Mushfiqur believes &#039;something special&#039; can be done by Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have now lost 19 of their last 21 completed T20Is against full members. They finished the New Zealand tri-nation series without a single win. But the Tigers showed signs of improvement in their final outing in the series against Pakistan. They batted fairly well and stretched the game to the final over with the ball although they couldn't win. But there were a lot of positives they could take out of this match. 

Veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from the shortest format, believes that despite so many heavy defeats, Bangladesh will do "something special" in the T20 World Cup. He praised skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for their sublime batting against Pakistan as well.

"Great knock again by our captain, followed by classy Liton..Although we have lost but In shaa Allah we are improving and picking in right time.. Just need to do well in all 3 departments on the day together.. Something special we will gonna see In shaa Allah in the upcoming World Cup," a post from Mushfiqur's official Facebook page read.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October respectively before starting their World Cup campaign on 24 October. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mushfiqur Rahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

5h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

29m | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

3h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

18h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'