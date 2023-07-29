Despite financial challenges, Bangladeshi football coaches are moving forward

Coaching in football has long been considered one of the toughest and most intriguing jobs in the sport.

From player development to tactical evolutions to mind games between rival coaches, the coach's performance is often considered the most vital to how successful a team is.

We are all familiar with the names such as Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola for their success and tactics as coaches, but how is the football coaching scene in Bangladesh?

Can Bangladesh produce a top coach that the world comes to know about?

To better understand the coaching scenario in the country, we spoke in depth with three top former and current Bangladeshi coaches - Zulfiker Mahmud Mintu, Alfaz Ahmed and Golam Sarwar Tipu.

While Mintu and Alfaz are former footballers currently managing Sheikh Russell KC and Mohammedan respectively, Tipu has had a long and storied 20-year career as a manager and retired in 2010 as one of the most influential coaches in the country.

They detailed on how their coaching careers started.

"My journey began while playing for the national team. A few mentors during that time, like our head coach Mark Harrison and Austrian coach George Kottan, suggested that I consider coaching. Their words stayed with me, even though I wasn't immediately drawn to the idea. After retiring from professional play, Maruful Haque and Saiful Bari Titu, renowned local coaches, also encouraged me to pursue a coaching license. Their insistence and the encouragement I received during my license training played significant roles in my decision to finally embrace this profession," Mintu explained.

"My transition from a player to a coach was filled with learning and discovery. While my playing career equipped me with in-depth knowledge of the game, becoming a coach required a different set of skills. Obtaining a coaching license was a major part of this journey. As a coach, it became my responsibility to guide the players to improve their game, manage their fitness, and maintain a strong attitude. The ultimate reward was seeing their hard work reflected in our achievements on the field," Alfaz expressed.

"Following my final competitive match in the Dhaka League in 1978, I found myself at a crossroads. That year, whenever Coach Ashraf was unavailable, I was asked to manage our practice sessions. The senior executives at Mohammedan were impressed by my efforts, and when Ashraf decided to step down due to health complications, I was chosen to fill the role in 1980, even without a coaching license. Subsequently, with Mohammedan's assistance, I undertook a coaching course under the English FA, pursued an advanced course in 1987, and secured my 'A' license in 1996. This marked my transformation from player to coach," Tipu reveals.

Things moving in the right direction

Although Mintu and Alfaz feel that more people are respecting the job of a coach in football and more fans are taking an interest in football too Tipu says that getting a coaching license is easier now.

"The coaching profession is gradually gaining respect in Bangladesh. More and more people are recognising the importance of coaching, but it is not without its challenges. Many players lack the necessary education in football terms and signals, which coaches have to navigate around to teach effectively. However, those who manage to do this are effecting a change in the social perception towards coaching in our country," Mintu says.

"The coaching scenario in Bangladesh has witnessed a positive shift recently as we saw how packed the stadium was during the Federation Cup final. Increased media coverage and promotion have somewhat brought football back into public interest. However, it's also a demanding role that requires managing expectations from fans and working with the resources available to us," Alfaz explains

"Acquiring a coaching license today is easier than when I started. However, the lack of improved facilities is a persistent problem. If you're not affiliated with a club, breaking into coaching is quite challenging. Despite these hurdles, we started coaching driven by passion and the honour of serving Mohammedan. But the clubs need to do more to facilitate the progress of football in our country," Tipu adds.

Many challenges lie ahead

Mintu and Alfaz speak about the lack of financial rewards and incentives from coaching while Tipu highlights the need for improved scouting systems and club structures to help facilitate the coaches.

"The primary challenges are the financial constraints and the need for effective communication, given most players lack football-specific education. Coaching wasn't always seen as a stable profession. The financial rewards are relatively lesser than in some European countries, but we have witnessed changes in recent years," Mintu expressed.

"Coaching comes with its set of challenges, from acquiring the necessary skills and license to managing expectations and maintaining team morale. As for financial rewards, they're not up to the mark in most of the clubs. For leading a good lifestyle in this day and age, that has to significantly improve. I do believe the true reward in coaching is seeing your team succeed and reach new heights but still, removing these constraints can make the job much easier," Alfaz said.

"The scouting systems and club structures leave much to be desired. The Bangladesh Football Federation needs to organize more district or school-level national tournaments to unearth new talents. Currently, many promising players go unnoticed due to the lack of exposure and the paucity of accessible academies. The issue of respect and adequate remuneration for coaches also needs to be addressed. A few coaches have even declined to work with the national team due to these problems. However, with the combined efforts of the clubs and the federation, these challenges can be significantly mitigated, Tipu explained.

What the future holds

While Mintu and Alfaz are hopeful about the future of local coaches, Tipu feels that a lot more infrastructural improvements are needed for a better future.

"The future holds promising changes as perception shifts towards the value of coaching. My advice to future coaches would be to understand that coaching is a process and gaining a license is just the beginning. It's crucial to learn first, seek mentorship, and be prepared to continuously adapt. Also, remember that a good educational background can be a strong ally, especially when most coaching resources are in English," Mintu said.

"I am optimistic about the future and I aim to lead my team to even greater achievements. My message to future coaches would be that hard work, commitment, and a deep understanding of the game are vital. As a coach, you play a key role in shaping not just the team's success, but also the individual growth of the players. Strive to inspire, guide, and support your players in their journey, and remember, the success of a team is a collective effort," Alfaz added.

"The future could be promising if the necessary structural improvements are implemented by the federation and the clubs, and the process of becoming a coach is made more accessible and fair. To aspiring coaches, my message is: 'Uphold honesty and discipline at all times.' The slightest lack of integrity or discipline could tarnish their coaching career. They should also be prepared to face challenges head-on and have the resilience to adapt and overcome these hurdles," Tipu concluded.