Despite disabilities, the likes of Alauddin and Mahfuzur looking to represent Bangladesh in World Cup

A match is going on at the Mirpur Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Everyone in the stadium has their eyes on the field. But the match is not like other professional matches which becomes evident in a few moments. Some of the cricketers participating in this match cannot run properly, some have parts of their legs missing. There are those who cannot catch the ball properly. Some have no fingers or even a whole hand.

They are disabled by birth or later due to accidents and illnesses. However, seeing the likes of Mahfuzur Rahman and Mohammad Alauddin in the field, there is no way to understand how much they are fighting against the odds. Such a fight was seen at the Home of Cricket on Thursday, 22 cricketers from both teams fought for their lives. They dream of representing Bangladesh in the World Cup like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan.

For the past two weeks, Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament matches have been held outside the under-construction Sheikh Hasina Cricket Stadium. The final was held in Mirpur on Thursday. The Bangladesh Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (BCAPC) became the undefeated champions after defeating the Bangladesh Uniserve Disabled Cricket Team (UDCTB) by 53 runs in this ten-team tournament organised for the first time by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The tournament's best cricketer, best bowler, best batter - all are from BCAPC. Two of them are Mahfuzur and Alauddin. All-rounder Mahfuzur became the player of the tournament with 140 runs and 10 wickets in six matches. Alauddin took 13 wickets in the tournament.

Talking about his limitations and struggles, Alauddin told The Business Standard, "As none of us are naturally fit like others, we have to play cricket with many challenges, we have to suffer a lot to play. After this game, my legs are hurting now, I can't even stand. After the match, I usually go home and rest, and take therapy. Then it gets better, I slowly recover and get back on the field. That is why it is our big obstacle to continue the game."

Alauddin contracted polio while studying in the fifth grade and he lost his physical balance. But he did not lose, he kept his dream of playing cricket alive. After getting a chance in the physically challenged team and winning a match by hitting a six, Alauddin's strength of mind increased, he became more courageous.

While narrating the sad chapter of his life and the story of inspiration, Alauddin said, "I used to play cricket even before playing here. I used to play cricket in the neighborhood when I was young although I have problems with both legs. My legs are thin, there is no balance. In 1995, when I was in fifth grade, I contracted polio. My legs became like this after that."

"I have limitations, knowing that I can't run like everyone else, I didn't give up. I dreamed, I had the courage to play. We all have this courage, we start the journey with it. I hit a huge six in the final against India and won the match, became the man of the match. Our team won the championship (in 2013). From there, the strength of the mind increased, the courage increased. We are now playing, working," he added.

Alauddin can't look after the family by just playing cricket. This cricketer living in Uttara has a saw mill business. However, Alauddin is hopeful that the BCB will supervise them this time. "My home is in Uttara, I do business outside of playing cricket. Basically business is my main job. Playing cricket does not support my family. Cricket is our dream. We are playing to show that we can play cricket. The BCB has now taken over all our teams. We will get salary and benefits from BCB."

Alauddin has seen many famous cricketers from home and abroad including Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal playing in Mirpur. Being able to play on that field is like a dream come true for him. "I played for the first time on this historical field in Mirpur. Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiq played, Mashrafe played here. Bangladesh have won many matches here. I played today, it's like a dream come true. I cannot describe the feeling of bowling on the wicket where the Taskin, Shakib bowl."

The likes of Alauddin practice on their own throughout the year. Having received the attention of BCB, this World Cup dream has filled his mind. "We have been taken under the supervision of BCB, Papon Bhai has assured us that we will have a World Cup. We will participate there. We want to represent Bangladesh in the World Cup like Shakib and Tamim."

Mahfuzur, the player of the tournament, met with an accident at the age of three months. His hand was burnt in the fire. One finger is bent, besides, many parts are burnt. That's why he has very little strength in his right hand. "When I was three months old, my hand got burnt. From then on the problem started. The hand gradually becomes paralysed. My right hand is not completely paralysed, but the strength in the hand is very less. A finger on the hand is crooked. A lot of parts have been burnt."

Mahfuzur bowls left-arm spin and bats right-handed. Although many people discouraged him due to physical limitations, this young cricketer did not listen to them.

"As for playing, many have said that it is not possible to play cricket with such a condition. But I believed in myself, many coaches believed in me. Because of this I got success. I have a dream of playing for the country in the World Cup, to do well."

Mahfuzur's role model is Shakib Al Hasan. "I have followed Shakib bhai since childhood. I try to understand how he bowls using his brain. I practice at Kishavpur Cricket Academy in. The coach there is Imran Khan Kari. There is Zahid bhai, he also coaches. However, BCAPC coach Jasim Uddin sir brought me to the physically challenged team."