Deschamps to stay as France coach until 2026

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 06:25 pm

Deschamps to stay as France coach until 2026

Deschamps was appointed France coach in July 2012, succeeding Laurent Blanc.

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 06:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Didier Deschamps has agreed to stay on as France coach until June 2026.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the news on Saturday.

France reached the World Cup final in Qatar, losing to Argentina on penalties following a remarkable 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium.

Deschamps was appointed France coach in July 2012, succeeding Laurent Blanc.

France reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil under Deschamps' tutelage, though lost to Portugal in extra time. However, they had no such trouble in Russia two years later as they went on to win the World Cup for the second time.

A disappointing showing at last year's delayed Euro 2020 perhaps suggested the beginning of the end for Deschamps, yet France – despite suffering from injuries to key players Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba – made the final in Qatar.

Deschamps also counts a Nations League title among his honours and will now guide Les Bleus through Euro 2024 while the 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 8 until July 3 that year.

France have played 139 matches under Deschamps, winning 89. His assistant coaches will also remain in place.

Following the announcement, Deschamps said: "With the president [Noel La Graet], we reached an agreement for an extension until 2026. I thank the president. 

"In Qatar, we were very close to obtaining what we wanted, the title of world champion. There were a lot of positives.

"I want to thank the technical staff, the whole staff. It means a lot of things. On returning to France, I realised the emotions and the passion that this World Cup has aroused. 

"There was a lot of passion and support. You can count on me to maintain the France team at the highest international level."

Didier Deshchamps / France Football Team

