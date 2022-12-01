Deschamps' Baby Blues fail to shine but France won't care

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 01:50 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:52 am

Related News

Deschamps' Baby Blues fail to shine but France won't care

When the teams lined up for kick-off, French coach Didier Deschamps had made nine changes to his starting eleven for the clash, with France already qualified and almost certain of topping the group regardless.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 01:50 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:52 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A cauldron of seething Maghreb passion bore witness to a famous Tunisian World Cup victory over champions France in Qatar on Wednesday, but the merest of scratches beneath the surface of this Group D win reveals a telling narrative which puts the win in sharp perspective.

When the teams lined up for kick-off, French coach Didier Deschamps had made nine changes to his starting eleven for the clash, with France already qualified and almost certain of topping the group regardless.

To lean on a hoary old sporting cliché, it was men against boys.

Frankly speaking, you could forgive any one of the 43,627 ticket holders at the Education City Stadium for feeling a little cheated. Although they might console themselves that they had been allowed a sneak preview of the 2026 French World Cup team.

Of the nine players he brought in, six were aged 23 or younger. The team's average age was lifted considerably by the inclusion of Steve Mandanda in goal, who, aged 37, became the oldest player to represent the French at a World Cup.

Beyond resting his first choices, if Deschamps was holding an audition for the upstarts to join the superstars, few, if any, would be causing him any selection quandaries.

Ibrahima Konate was the pick of the bunch, though, looking assured in defence and growing in stature minute-by-minute against the frenetic Tunisians.

But it would be premature, not to say harsh, to assume the French do not possess strength in depth – any one of Deschamps' "Baby Blues" could slot into the first team and do their job. Just all together, all at once was too much to ask.

A World Cup winner as both a player and a coach, winning runs through Deschamps like a golden thread, and when French-born Tunisian Wahbi Khazri slipped the ball into the net after 58 minutes, the coach had seen enough.

First Kylian Mbappe, then Antoine Griezmann, then Ousmane Dembele were brought on. France looked an entirely different team, and Tunisia were hanging on for dear life.

Right at the death, deep into added time, it had looked like Griezmann had rescued a draw for the French only for the referee to rule it out for a debatable off-side.

Australia's victory over Denmark saw them squeeze in front of Tunisia to qualify, but the pain of failure will be eased a little by a famous victory over their former colonisers.

Neither Deschamps, nor France, will be concerned, though.

"Some players were at risk and we had played two high intensity games. It allowed the others to see the difference, it is a World Cup match," Deschamps said.

"We've reached our goal, we will recover, a second competition will start."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

France Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

18h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

17h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

16h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

3h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

4h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

4h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months