Deportivo Bangladesh start journey in Argentina beating All- Haz 3-2

UNB
02 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:47 pm

Deportivo, named after Bangladesh, launched on 16 December 2022.

The newly formed Argentine club "Club Deportive Bangladesh," named after Bangladesh, started a good journey in Argentina, beating the All-Haz team by 3-2 goals in their first ever international friendly football match last Saturday (December 31).

In the maiden football match, coming from behind, Club Deportivo Bangladesh beat All Haz by 3-2 goals in the last few minutes thriller.

After a barren first half, Nicolas put the All-Haz team ahead in the 63rd minute (1-0), while Mercado levelled the margin for Club Deportivo in the 68th minute (1-1).

Riberra again put All-Haz ahead in the 69th minute (2-1), while Romero neutralised Marin in the 81st minute from a penalty (2-2).

Finally, Romero scored the match-winning goal for Club Deportivo Bangladesh by netting his second goal (3-2) in the stoppage time of the match (90+3 minutes).

Deportivo, named after Bangladesh, launched on December 16, 2022, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, during the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, in the presence of around 2,000 immigrants from the Bangladesh community in Argentina, to show love and respect for the soocer-crazy Argentine football fans in Bangladesh.

The leaders of the Bangladesh Sports Club and the Bangladeshi residents in Argentina selected the colours of Bangladesh's national flag—red and green—for the team logo and jerseys.

Club Deportivo Bangladesh are aiming to compete in Argentine Football Association (AFA)-affiliated leagues in the coming days.

Deportivo Bangladesh

