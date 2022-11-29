'Depay needed for important matches in World Cup': Van Gaal not ready to risk player in group stage

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

'Depay needed for important matches in World Cup': Van Gaal not ready to risk player in group stage

"To become world champions we need Memphis so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that's what it's all about."

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has no intention to rush Memphis Depay back into the team. Ahead of their final group stage fixture against Qatar, van Gaal has said that he would not take any risks with his star attacking player, given there are more important matches still waiting for them in this tournament.

Netherlands are joint top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide the top spot.

Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months prior to the World Cup but only started on the bench against Senegal or Ecuador, Van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.

"We will not take risks with Memphis Depay," Van Gaal told reporters.

"To become world champions we need Memphis so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that's what it's all about.

"With Memphis, I decide. It all depends on what I see. Memphis has to deliver as well."

Van Gaal said he was more than happy to continue with Vincent Jansen in attack despite questions being raised about the pedigree of the Antwerp player.

"He is a team player and in all functions of the teams he plays at a very high level," Van Gaal said.

"In my view he is ticking the boxes. I can select from several strikers and he ended up in the team because Memphis was unable to play so that's his role.

Van Gaal's side drew 1-1 against Ecuador in a frustrating draw. Netherlands attack was uninspiring despite having terric attacking options like Cody Gakpo, who has given a tremendous account of himself in the competition so far.

"We made bad decisions against Ecuador," van Gaal said. "But in my view that was an exception to the rule."

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong agreed that their display against the South Americans was sub-standard.

"We weren't good enough on the ball, we didn't see the spaces," said De Jong

"We made too many technical mistakes but like the coach said I think it was a one-off," the FC Barcelona midfielder concluded his assessment.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Memphis Depay / Louis Van Gaal / Netherlands Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

4h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

1h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

17h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

18h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill