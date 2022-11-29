'Depay needed for important matches in World Cup': Van Gaal not ready to risk player in group stage

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has no intention to rush Memphis Depay back into the team. Ahead of their final group stage fixture against Qatar, van Gaal has said that he would not take any risks with his star attacking player, given there are more important matches still waiting for them in this tournament.

Netherlands are joint top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide the top spot.

Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months prior to the World Cup but only started on the bench against Senegal or Ecuador, Van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.

"We will not take risks with Memphis Depay," Van Gaal told reporters.

"To become world champions we need Memphis so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that's what it's all about.

"With Memphis, I decide. It all depends on what I see. Memphis has to deliver as well."

Van Gaal said he was more than happy to continue with Vincent Jansen in attack despite questions being raised about the pedigree of the Antwerp player.

"He is a team player and in all functions of the teams he plays at a very high level," Van Gaal said.

"In my view he is ticking the boxes. I can select from several strikers and he ended up in the team because Memphis was unable to play so that's his role.

Van Gaal's side drew 1-1 against Ecuador in a frustrating draw. Netherlands attack was uninspiring despite having terric attacking options like Cody Gakpo, who has given a tremendous account of himself in the competition so far.

"We made bad decisions against Ecuador," van Gaal said. "But in my view that was an exception to the rule."

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong agreed that their display against the South Americans was sub-standard.

"We weren't good enough on the ball, we didn't see the spaces," said De Jong

"We made too many technical mistakes but like the coach said I think it was a one-off," the FC Barcelona midfielder concluded his assessment.