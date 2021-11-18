Denmark to wear kits highlighting human rights issues in Qatar

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:52 pm

Related News

Denmark to wear kits highlighting human rights issues in Qatar

The DBU said their two training kit sponsors will make way for messages critical of Qatar while they will also minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts' events.

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Denmark's football team are instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to be held in the Middle East country, its football association (DBU) said.

Denmark had already sealed automatic qualification last month after topping their group with nine wins and played their last qualifier on Monday.

The DBU said their two training kit sponsors will make way for messages critical of Qatar while they will also minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts' events.

"DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar," its Chief Executive Officer Jakob Jensen said in a statement.

"But now we are further intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue so that we take advantage of the fact that we have qualified to work for more change in the country.

"In addition, we have long drawn attention to the challenges facing (world soccer governing body) FIFA and Qatar, and we will continue to do so."

Earlier this week, Amnesty International published a 48-page report that said thousands of migrant workers in Qatar were being trapped and exploited, with many facing "wage theft".

The government of Qatar denied the accusations but acknowledged that its labour system was still a "work in progress".

Jensen added he was pleased to see their commercial partners give up space on the training kits for messages to improve conditions for the migrant workers in Qatar.

"It's a very strong signal when our partners also engage in the fight for better conditions in Qatar," he added.

"The partners support Danish football, the men's national team and the sporting participation in the European Championships and the World Cup - not the individual host."  

Football

Denmark Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

21h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

21h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

21h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka