Delight for Rhinos as Nepal qualify for Asia Cup for the first time

On Tuesday at the TU cricket ground in Kathmandu, Nepal defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC men's premier cup final.

Nepal's qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 was assured by the seven-wicket victory, which was propelled by a solid 84-ball 67 from 17-year-old Gulshan Jha.

With the Asia Cup scheduled for September, Nepal, India, and Pakistan will fill the final position in Group A.

As the top three finishers at the Premier Cup, Nepal, UAE, and Oman will compete in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July against five-member "A" Teams from the region.

Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, two hostile nations, the venues for the Asia Cup, which was supposed to take place in Pakistan, have been a continual source of discussion. Pakistan demanded a neutral location for the continental competition.

India would not visit Pakistan, ACC President Jay Shah officially said to the public in October of last year.

Najam Sethi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, responded by recommending a hybrid venue concept, in which games between India and Pakistan would be played at a neutral site. Sethi stated, "We have chosen this hybrid model in which India plays its Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue and Pakistan plays its matches at home. This is our proposal to the Asian Cricket Council."

Six nations will compete in the Asia Cup, which will be played from 2 to 17 September. However, the actual match schedule has not yet been released due to venue concerns.