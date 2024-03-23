Delhi lose to Punjab in Pant's comeback game

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:18 pm

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant scored 18 in his comeback match before getting dismissed by Harshal Patel.

Hindustan Times
23 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:18 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Sam Curran scored a craft half-century to hold Punjab Kings' chase, while Liam Livingstone provided the perfect finishing touch to help Punjab Kings start their campaign on a high. 

Curran was dismissed for 63, while Livingstone remained unbeaten on 38.

Prabhsimran Singh (26) also played a valuable knock in the middle to help Curran get settled in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals with two wickets in his kitty. Khaleel also claimed a couple but it was too late back then.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma pulled Delhi Capitals back in the game after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and running out Jonny Bairstow in the same over. 

Punjab Kings were off to a flyer in the chase but the two wickets put them on the backfoot. Abhishek Porel made a massive impact with the bat as his powerful cameo helped Delhi Capitals score 174/9 in 20 overs. Porel, who came out as an impact player, remained unbeaten on 32 off 10 balls to give final push to the Delhi innings after they lost wickets in regular intervals in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant scored 18 in his comeback match before getting dismissed by Harshal Patel. The southpaw scored a boundary during his stay in the middle but he did look a bit rusty. Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel picked two wickets each for Punjab but the latter got smashed for 25 runs in the final over.

Earlier, Patel picked the massive wicket of David Warner who was looking in incredible form to hurt Delhi Capitals. Warner scored 29 runs and gave Delhi a solid start. Meanwhile, comeback man Rishabh Pant replaced him in the middle.

Arshdeep Singh got the better of Mitchell Marsh to provide Punjab Kings an early breakthrough in the powerplay. The Aussie star scored 20 and failed to convert it into a big score. 

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. 

Cricket

