Deja vu: The eerie similarities between 1992 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 07:28 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Even before the finalists were selected, fans started finding similarities between the ongoing T20 World Cup and the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Oceania. Pakistan and England were the finalists of the 1992 World Cup and they have made it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup as well.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia hosted the big game in 1992, and the same venue will host another England vs Pakistan final on Sunday.

Pakistan defeating New Zealand in the semi-final

In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan beat New Zealand in the semi-finals to advance to the final.The same thing happened in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well. Earlier this week, the Pakistan team defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets to book a place in the finals.

Pakistan having the lowest points among 4 semi-finalists

Pakistan earned only six points in the Super 12s. Pakistan lost their matches against India and Zimbabwe but bounced back with victories over South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh. In 1992, Pakistan finished fourth in the points table with nine points. They were the only semifinalists with less than 10 points.

Australia were the defending champions

Australia were the defending champions and co-hosts of the 1992 World Cup. They won the 1987 World Cup in India. Australia hosted the  2022 T20 World Cup and were the defending champions as well. In both tournaments, Australia did not qualify for the semifinals.

England lost against a lower-ranked team

England made it to the final of the 1992 World Cup, but they lost a group stage match against Zimbabwe, which was then an associate member of the ICC. It was Zimbabwe's only win in that tournament.Similarly, in 2022, Ireland's only win of the Super 12 round came against England. 

India defeating Pakistan 

India won only two matches in the 1992 World Cup, and one of them was against Pakistan. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was the Man of the Match in the 1992 tournament between India and Pakistan, while in 2022, the award went to Virat Kohli.

New Zealand beat Australia in the tournament opener

New Zealand played a big role in Australia's exit in both 1992 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps beat the Aussies by 37 runs in the first match of the 1992 WC, while in 2022, they crushed their Trans-Tasman rivals by 89 runs in the opening game of the Super 12s.

