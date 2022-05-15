Déjà vu for Chelsea as Liverpool are the kings of England

Liverpool beat Chelsea by 6-5 on penalties at the Wembley Stadium to be crowned the champions of The Emirates FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

A final that was equally deserved to be won by both the teams had to be decided on the penalties as the substitute Konstantinos Tsimikas struck a sudden-death penalty to take the All Reds over the glory lines.

This is the eighth FA Cup trophy for the club from Merseyside, while the club from London have now lost the joint-most FA Cup finals in the history of the competition (8).

The All Reds will now be eyeing for a quadruple as the chances of winning Champions League and Premier League are still at bay.

"I'm really proud of my boys," Liverpool manager Klopp said. "We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in Chelsea colours as well -- it was one penalty."

"Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today."

Liverpool have defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup and FA Cup this season. Liverpool scored 16 of their 17 spot-kicks in that time, with Sadio Mané being the only player to miss his penalty which was saved by his own countryman Edouard Mendy.

"Like in the last final, the League Cup, no regrets. I told the team I was proud," Chelsea boss Tuchel told reporters.

"We played 240 minutes in two finals against maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world and it's 0-0."

"I was sure during the match the momentum was on our side but unfortunately I was not right."

Liverpool have won both of England's domestic cup competitions for the first time since 2000-01, when they also went on to win a European trophy that season.

The All Reds become the first club to win the League Cup and the FA Cup in the same season multiple times (Arsenal 1992-93, Chelsea 2006-07, Manchester City 2018-19).

After becoming the first German manager to win the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp also becomes the first German manager to win the FA Cup.

Not only that but surely Chelsea's biggest nightmare on finals is currently Liverpool as exactly 50% of all trophies Jürgen Klopp has won at Liverpool (3 out of 6) were won on penalties against Chelsea:

2019 Uefa Super Cup – 2:2, 5:4 on penalties

2022 EFL Cup (League Cup) – 0:0, 11:10 on penalties

2022 The Emirates FA Cup – 0:0, 6:5 on penalties

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has now won every major trophy available to him at Liverpool. Premier League, Uefa Champions League, EFL Cup (League Cup), The Emirates FA Cup, UefaSuper Cup, Fifa Club World Cup - all of them.