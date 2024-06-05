Defending T20 champions England washed out after Scotland scare
Scotland openers George Munsey (41 not out) and Michael Jones (45 not out) batted superbly to take the non-Test nation to 90-0 in a rain-interrupted innings of 10 overs after their skipper, Richie Berrington, won the toss at the Kensington Oval.
Rain had the final say after Scotland threatened an upset against defending champions England in the teams' abandoned Group B T20 World Cup opener in Barbados on Tuesday.
Because Scotland's innings was halted, for nearly two hours, on 51-0 off 6.2 overs, it meant England were left with a revised target of 109 in 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
But before England could begin their reply, on a ground where they won the 2010 T20 World Cup final, a fresh downpour led the umpires to abandon the match, with both teams receiving a point each.
It was a frustrating end to Scotland's first T20 match against England and left them unable to press for a win that would have rivalled their shock 2018 six-run one-day international victory over their border rivals in Edinburgh.
Earlier, left-hander Munsey, on 16, top top-edged a hook off Mark Wood high to England captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, only to be reprieved by the fast bowler's no-ball.
Chris Jordan was hit for 14 runs in three balls by Lancashire-born Jones, who had arrived at the tournament fresh from a stint with English county Durham.
Jones's huge pulled six, that damaged a solar panel on the roof of a stand, was followed by two scorching fours.
When play resumed, revised restrictions limiting bowlers to a maximum of two overs each meant both Wood and fellow quick Jofra Archer had bowled out.
More boundaries followed as Jones and Munsey both smashed leg-spinner Adil Rashid (0-26) for huge sixes.