Defending champions Comilla asked to bat first by Dhaka in BPL opener

Durdanto Dhaka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against defending champions Comilla Victorians in the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Both the teams are playing under new captains. Dhaka are led by all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain while Litton Das has replaced Imrul Kayes as the Comilla captain.

Three of Dhaka's overseas picks are from Sri Lanka while two of Comilla's foreign players are from the West Indies.

Comilla Victorians (Playing XI): Litton Das(w/c), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan

Durdanto Dhaka (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur(w), Mosaddek Hossain(c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir