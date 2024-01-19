Defending champions Comilla asked to bat first by Dhaka in BPL opener

Sports

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 02:46 pm

Related News

Defending champions Comilla asked to bat first by Dhaka in BPL opener

Both the teams are playing under new captains. Dhaka are led by all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain while Litton Das has replaced Imrul Kayes as the Comilla captain.

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 02:46 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Durdanto Dhaka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against defending champions Comilla Victorians in the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Both the teams are playing under new captains. Dhaka are led by all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain while Litton Das has replaced Imrul Kayes as the Comilla captain.

Three of Dhaka's overseas picks are from Sri Lanka while two of Comilla's foreign players are from the West Indies. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comilla Victorians (Playing XI): Litton Das(w/c), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan

Durdanto Dhaka (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur(w), Mosaddek Hossain(c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir

Cricket

BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

2h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

9h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

7h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

19h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

20h | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

3h | Videos
The biggest market of Banana

The biggest market of Banana

1h | Videos