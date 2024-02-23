Deep dedicates impressive India debut to late father

Sports

AFP
23 February, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Deep dedicates impressive India debut to late father

Deep, 27, received his Test cap from coach Rahul Dravid as his emotional mother watched on in Ranchi, before getting down to business.

AFP
23 February, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Fast bowler Akash Deep dedicated his stunning Test debut on Friday to his late father after jolting England with three wickets in the first hour of play.

Deep, 27, received his Test cap from coach Rahul Dravid as his emotional mother watched on in Ranchi, before getting down to business.

He sent back the top three England batsmen, including Ollie Pope for a duck in the first hour of play, to announce his arrival.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deep, the youngest of six siblings, lost both his father and eldest brother in 2015.

"I dedicate the win to my father because it was his dream that his son does something in life," he told reporters.

"I couldn't do anything in his lifetime, so this performance is for my father."

Deep came from a small village in the northern Indian state of Bihar to play domestic cricket for neighbouring Bengal, where he found success.

He took a three-year break from cricket to take care of his mother but gained wider attention after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

"Every cricketer has one dream: to play for India in Tests. That was also my dream," Deep said.

"I got my Test cap at a place near to my village as well as Bengal from where I play. My family is also here," he added.

"It's an emotional feeling but there was just one thing going on my mind -- how to contribute to the team.

Deep got Ben Duckett as his first wicket before trapping Pope leg before wicket two balls later.

Two overs later, he bowled Zak Crawley, who said it was "tough" facing the "skiddy bowler".

Cricket

Akash Deep / India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

10h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

10h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

11h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

1h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

1h | Videos