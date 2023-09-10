'Deceptively brilliant' Hasan Mahmud shows the way for Bangladesh

Right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud was the most impressive of the Bangladesh bowlers in Bangladesh's loss to Sri Lanka. His figures of three for 57 in nine overs were a little on the expensive side but they don't tell how well he bowled.

He was unfortunate at times to be hit for boundaries but kept on hitting the right areas. After getting two batting stalwarts - Karunaratne and de Silva - Hasan castled Shanaka, one of Sri Lanka's biggest hitters.

Hasan, known to be a superb death bowler with an ability to nail yorkers, bowled a magnificent 47th over, giving away four runs and getting rid of Shanaka. Shakib Al Hasan entrusted him with the penultimate over and despite being hit for a six first ball, he finished well and affected a run out with some excellent footwork.

It was an unlikely figure in Dasun Shanaka who stole the show with three for 28. He swung the ball, hit good lengths and made life difficult for the visiting batters.

Shanaka credited Hasan for showing the Sri Lankan bowlers the way.

"The Bangladesh bowlers bowled really well, specially Hasan Mahmud so I thought if I hit the same areas it would work well so I stuck to my basics. When there's no frontline bowlers, someone needs to chip in and today was my day," Shanaka said after the match.

The commentators were all praises for Hasan for his superb bowling and relatively calm demeanour.

"Really impressed with Bangladesh's seam attack in this Asia cup. 3 quality bowlers in Shoriful, Taskin & the deceptively brilliant, Hasan Mahmud," wrote Star Sports commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on X.