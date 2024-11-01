‘Dealing with certain adversities and challenges, you can still succeed’

South Africa have convincingly thrashed Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. However, regular captain Temba Bavuma was forced to sit out both Tests due to injury. In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard, Bavuma shared an update on his recovery progress and what the future holds for his career.

You're obviously recovering from an injury, but leading the team to a series win in this moment must feel significant, especially with a team that's still coming together. How has this journey been for you and your teammates?

Yes, absolutely. It's been an incredible journey, and winning this series means a lot to us. Our team has put in so much work, and coming together to achieve this win has boosted everyone's confidence. As a team still building its identity, this series has been a great experience. The performances we've had throughout the games have shown us what we're capable of, even though there's still a lot of room for growth. Every match adds to our experience and gives us the belief that we're on the right path. It's been a privilege to be part of something that feels so special.

It's clear you've had a huge impact on South African cricket, especially for young talents from South Africa's Black communities. Many young people are watching you lead and succeed. What impact do you think this has had back home?

I think, for me, it's been incredible to be able to represent South Africa and hopefully inspire the next generation. When I was growing up, I had people in my community, my family, and many role models who inspired me to pursue this path. Watching those who represent South Africa internationally motivated me deeply, and it's that motivation I hope to pass on to the younger generation. I want them to see that no matter the challenges or adversities they face, success is possible. Being able to take on the responsibility of captaincy is something I don't take for granted, and I hope it shows young people, especially from similar backgrounds, that they too can achieve things they once thought might be out of reach.

You've been part of the team since 2015, and nine years later, you're still here contributing to the team's successes. What changes have you seen in terms of mentality and approach over that time?

There's been a lot of growth over these years. Back then, the team was still developing its own style and approach, but now, we've come together and created a team culture with a more cohesive mentality. We've learned how to adapt to different cricketing environments and face challenges head-on. It's great to see how our preparation has changed—we now focus more on understanding the conditions we'll face and refining our mental game to match. There's a sense of unity now, and everyone knows their role in the team. All of this contributes to our progress as a team, and it's amazing to see where we've come from.

Both Tests in this series were won in just three days. Did you expect a stronger challenge from the opposition, or were you a bit surprised by the outcomes?

We're always ready for a strong challenge, and our focus is mainly on our own preparation and approach. We arrived about a week earlier than we normally would, giving us a bit of extra time to settle in. We prepared with a clear mindset, knowing we'd have to adapt to the conditions. We expected Bangladesh to make things tough in their home conditions. But you could tell they're going through a transitional period, especially with a new captain and a young side. We knew it would be a challenging task for them. We have a lot of respect for them because they're developing their team and going through a phase of growth themselves.

With the ICC Test Championship still in the mix, this series win holds a lot of importance. You have four Test matches left, two of which are against Australia. How confident are you about reaching the final?

We're taking it one step at a time. Confidence is high after this series, and winning always helps keep the momentum going. But our approach is to focus on each series and match individually, putting our full effort into each one. If we can keep up the performances from the past few weeks, it gives us a solid chance to make it to the final. But for now, we're just going to enjoy this victory and celebrate what we've achieved. We'll turn our focus to the next series when the time comes, knowing we've got to give our best each day to reach that final spot.

Before a match, how do you prepare yourself? Is there any particular music you listen to, or do you have any superstitions or rituals?

I wouldn't call myself superstitious, but I do have a few routines I like to stick to. Music is always a part of my preparation—I'll just listen to whatever's popular or upbeat at the moment. It helps me get in the zone. In the days leading up to a match, I'll spend a lot of time in the nets, focusing on my technical skills and simulating the challenges I might face on the field. But the main thing for me is staying fresh and keeping my mindset positive and ready.

Now that you've spent a bit more time in Bangladesh, did you get the chance to explore or try the local food?

We've gone out to eat a few times, but unfortunately, we haven't had too much time for exploring. But the people here are incredibly friendly, which makes the experience enjoyable. Hopefully, next time, if we get more time, we'll get to see a bit more of the country and try more of the local cuisine. The little we've experienced has been wonderful.

Looking to the future, what lies ahead for you? How long do you think you'll continue playing, and what are your career goals moving forward?

(Laughs) Well, I'm not exactly a spring chicken anymore, but the love for the game is definitely still there. I'd love to keep playing for a few more years, as long as my body allows it and I can stay injury-free. Staying fit is a big focus for me right now, and as long as I feel physically capable, I'll keep going. Captaining the team and getting that first century in front of the home crowd have been one of the highlights of my career, and I want to keep building on that legacy.