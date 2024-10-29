De Zorzi ton puts South Africa in command against Bangladesh, 205-1 at Tea

Sports

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:58 pm

Related News

De Zorzi ton puts South Africa in command against Bangladesh, 205-1 at Tea

The left-handed opener has been ably deputized by Tristan Stubbs who is on 65 not out as the visitors scored 96 runs without losing a wicket in this session.

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:58 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

South Africa are well and truly in command of things after two sessions in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

Led by Tony de Zorzi's unbeaten 101-run innings, his maiden Test century, the Proteas are at 205-1 at Tea.

The left-handed opener has been ably deputized by Tristan Stubbs who is on 65 not out as the visitors scored 96 runs without losing a wicket in this session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh will be left ruing their missed chances as debutant wicket-keeper Mahidul Islam Ankon dropped de Zorzi when he was batting on 6.

Ankon also had a stumping chance later in the second session which he missed and Bangladesh have left themselves with a mountain to climb.

Top News / Cricket

Tony de Zorzi / Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

1h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

1h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

1h | Videos
Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

2h | Videos