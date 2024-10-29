De Zorzi ton puts South Africa in command against Bangladesh, 205-1 at Tea

South Africa are well and truly in command of things after two sessions in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

Led by Tony de Zorzi's unbeaten 101-run innings, his maiden Test century, the Proteas are at 205-1 at Tea.

The left-handed opener has been ably deputized by Tristan Stubbs who is on 65 not out as the visitors scored 96 runs without losing a wicket in this session.

Bangladesh will be left ruing their missed chances as debutant wicket-keeper Mahidul Islam Ankon dropped de Zorzi when he was batting on 6.

Ankon also had a stumping chance later in the second session which he missed and Bangladesh have left themselves with a mountain to climb.