De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India

Sports

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:35 am

Related News

De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India

South Africa won the toss and sent India into bat, restricting the visitors to 211 all out in 46.2 overs on a wicket that was not easy to score on.

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi scored a career-best unbeaten 119 from 122 balls to lead South Africa to an emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the second One-Day International at St George's Park on Tuesday and level the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa won the toss and sent India into bat, restricting the visitors to 211 all out in 46.2 overs on a wicket that was not easy to score on.

They chased down their target with 45 deliveries remaining to set up a series decider in Paarl on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

De Zorzi, 26, playing in his fourth ODI and a replacement for Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, started cautiously before taking the attack to the tourists as he put on 130 for the first wicket with Reeza Hendricks, who scored a more sedate 52 from 81 balls.

The rate accelerated in a second wicket stand of 76 with Rassie van der Dussen (36) as India's bowling attack failed to apply the same pressure with the ball as their hosts.

India had skittled South Africa for 116 in the first game of the series in Johannesburg on Sunday, the latter's lowest ever score on home soil, as the visitors won comfortably by eight wickets.

They looked set for a competitive total in Gqeberha when they reached 114 for two, but lost their last eight wickets for the addition of 97 runs as South Africa put the squeeze on the scoring rate.

Seamer Nandre Burger took 3-30 in 10 overs, with Beuran Hendricks (2-34), in the side for the injured all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, also among the wickets in his first ODI since April 2021.

India opening batter Sai Sudharsan followed up his unbeaten half-century on debut with a fluent 62 from 83 balls, while captain KL Rahul scored 56 from 64 balls. They were the only two innings of any substance.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

8h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

9h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

12h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

2h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

3h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

4h | TBS Stories
Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

6h | TBS Stories