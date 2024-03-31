De Silva, Kamindu solid as Sri Lanka cross 400

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 01:15 pm

De Silva, Kamindu solid as Sri Lanka cross 400

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis helped Sri Lanka reach 411-4 at lunch on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh.

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis helped Sri Lanka reach 411-4 at lunch on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh. 

Visiting captain de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal passed the first hour quite solidly before the latter was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. It was the left-arm spinner's second scalp.

Then de Silva and Kamindu, heroes of the first Test, finished the session unscathed. 

