De Minaur first player to win consecutive titles in Mexico since 2012

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 March, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

De Minaur first player to win consecutive titles in Mexico since 2012

Alex De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

Hindustan Times
03 March, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 04:01 pm
Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Alex De Minaur beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012. The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive matches in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streak in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year. "Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to get feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure," de Minaur said.

The Mexican Open was nearly cancelled because a category five hurricane hit the city four months ago, leaving 52 people dead. The Diamond Zone an oceanfront area replete with hotels and where the tennis arena is located, was devastated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We (the tennis players) wanted to bring some joy to this wonderful city and I'm sure that Acapulco will shine stronger than ever," added the Australian.

The sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title. De Minaur took an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and both held their serve for the 6-4 score in the first one.

In the second, both players exchanged breaks in the first four games and the Australian got a break in the seventh game to take the lead.

Others

Tennis / Alex de Minaur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

6h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

9h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

1h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan now enters footwear business

Shakib Al Hasan now enters footwear business

2h | Videos
20,000 homes in Gaibandha turn into mini-factories

20,000 homes in Gaibandha turn into mini-factories

3h | Videos
The new version of Tesla Roadster is coming

The new version of Tesla Roadster is coming

6h | Videos