De Leede takes four but Pakistan post 286 against Netherlands

Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede took four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 286 in the World Cup on Friday, derailing an innings which featured half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

De Leede finished with 4-62 to bring the Netherlands back into the game after Shakeel struck an attractive 52-ball 68 and Rizwan's 75-ball 68 had boosted Pakistan after they were sent in to bat at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Netherlands justified the decision to bowl first as pacer Logan van Beek had out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman caught and bowled for 12 in the fourth over.

Spinner Colin Ackermann then claimed the prized wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for five before Paul van Meekeren dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 15 to leave Pakistan tottering at 38-3.

Shakeel and Rizwan -- playing their first World Cup match -- steadied the innings with a solid 120-run stand for the fourth wicket but three wickets fell in the space of 24 balls for 30 runs.

Shakeel, who struck nine boundaries and a six, miscued a sweep off spinner Aryan Dutt before De Leede bowled Rizwan and had Iftikhar Ahmed for nine.

Rizwan hit eight boundaries.

Pakistan were further lifted as Mohammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) added 64 for the seventh wicket but De Leede dismissed Shadab and Hasan Ali off successive deliveries.

Nawaz was run out in the 47th over before Haris Rauf's dismissal off Ackermann finished the innings in 49 overs.