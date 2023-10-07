De Leede ready for New Zealand versions of Shaheen, Rauf

Sports

AFP
07 October, 2023, 01:10 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:10 am

Related News

De Leede ready for New Zealand versions of Shaheen, Rauf

The Dutch were well-placed to chase down a target of 287 to win on Friday when they stood at 120-2 in the 24th over with De Leede (67) and Vikramjit Singh (52) together.

AFP
07 October, 2023, 01:10 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:10 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede believes New Zealand seamers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson will pose the same dangers as Pakistan's vaunted pace duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf when they meet in the World Cup on Monday.

The Netherlands slipped to an 81-run defeat to Pakistan in their championship opener on Friday with Shaheen, Rauf and Hasan Ali claiming six wickets between them.

Now the Dutch, the only second-tier Associate team at the 10-nation World Cup, must bounce back against the Kiwis who started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket rout of champions England on Thursday.

"There's Trent Boult, who is similar to Shaheen probably. Lockie Ferguson probably similar to Haris Rauf," said De Leede.

"So, a lot of similarities. We'll take our learnings from this game and then try and adapt for the next game."

The Dutch were well-placed to chase down a target of 287 to win on Friday when they stood at 120-2 in the 24th over with De Leede (67) and Vikramjit Singh (52) together.

However, they lost three quick wickets for the addition of just 13 runs and never recovered before being bowled out for 205.

Pakistan had earlier been indebted to innings of 68 each from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

"I think it was those wickets that were our downfall," said 23-year-old De Leede.

"We lost Vikram, then Teja (Nidamanuru), then lost Scott Edwards in quite a quick couple of overs, which put us on the back foot.

"It's tough to then go on and put up another partnership and try and win the game."

De Leede was the star for his team with the ball as well, taking 4-62.

He said he sought out tips on how to bat on slow, spinning tracks of India.

"I spoke to a couple of people who have experience here and asked them what they think overseas batters needed to do to succeed against spin in India," said De Leede.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bas de Leede / The Netherlands Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

17h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

8h | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

8h | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment